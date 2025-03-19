HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Fresh clashes in Manipur's Churachandpur

Wed, 19 March 2025
10:18
File pic
File pic
Several persons were injured as fresh clashes broke out between people belonging to Zomi and Hmar tribes in Manipur's Churachandpur district, an official said on Wednesday. 

The clashes took place in Churachandpur town late on Tuesday, just hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities. The fresh clashes erupted after a group of men tried to take down a flag of a Zomi militant outfit in the town. Soon, mobs of men armed with batons engaged in stone pelting, prompting security personnel to fire tear gas shells and several rounds in the air to disperse the crowds, he said. Security forces had a trying time in controlling the mobs that vandalised several properties even as shots were also fired by some people in the crowds at their rivals, the official said.

"It is not yet clear who fired the shots," he added. Security forces conducted flag marches in the town and were keeping a strict vigil on the situation, urging people to remain indoors as curfew remained imposed in the entire district in view of the Zomi-Hmar clashes. In response to the development, the Zomi Students' Federation imposed a shutdown in the district with immediate effect. -- PTI

