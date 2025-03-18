Rahul Gandhi calls on New Zealand PM

11:37





"LoP Rahul Gandhi met with the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, in New Delhi," posted Congress on X.





New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also posted on his social media handle on X earlier in the day after meeting President Droupadi Murmu. "President Droupadi Murmu is a great friend of New Zealand. Having met in Wellington last year, I'm glad to meet on her home turf in New Delhi," he posted on X.





New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, on Monday, acknowledged India's growing economic sophistication, highlighting the country's emergence as a critical source of pharmaceuticals and machinery for New Zealand. -- ANI

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in the national capital.