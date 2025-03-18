HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul Gandhi calls on New Zealand PM

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
11:37
image
Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called on New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in the national capital. 

"LoP Rahul Gandhi met with the Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, in New Delhi," posted Congress on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also posted on his social media handle on X earlier in the day after meeting President Droupadi Murmu. "President Droupadi Murmu is a great friend of New Zealand. Having met in Wellington last year, I'm glad to meet on her home turf in New Delhi," he posted on X. 

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, on Monday, acknowledged India's growing economic sophistication, highlighting the country's emergence as a critical source of pharmaceuticals and machinery for New Zealand. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED conducts searches against George Soros-linked entities
LIVE! ED conducts searches against George Soros-linked entities

Suni, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space
Suni, Butch leave for Earth after 9 months in space

The spacecraft, Elon Musk-led SpaceX's Dragon, will splash down off the coast of the American state of Florida around 3:27 am IST Wednesday.

Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?
Quiz: How well you know Sunita Williams?

Are you a news junkie? Syed Firdaus Ashraf puts your knowledge to the test...

Curfew in Nagpur after violence over Aurangzeb; 15 held
Curfew in Nagpur after violence over Aurangzeb; 15 held

As many as 12 police personnel, including three DCPs (deputy commissioners of police), were injured in the violence, which erupted on Monday evening in central Nagpur, a senior official said.

Israel launches 'extensive strikes' on Gaza, over 200 dead
Israel launches 'extensive strikes' on Gaza, over 200 dead

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD