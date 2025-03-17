HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ayushmann Khurrana is 'Fit India Icon'

Mon, 17 March 2025
Share:
14:02
image
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been named as the official 'Fit India Icon' by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at the inaugural ceremony which took place on Sunday in New Delhi. 

The actor 40-year-old actor has joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement which aims "to inspire people to focus on their fitness and wellbeing," according to a press release. 

The Fit India Movement is dedicated to fostering a culture of fitness through various initiatives and events. Its core objectives include promoting fitness as easy, fun, and free by showcasing simple and enjoyable ways to incorporate physical activity into daily routines, eliminating barriers to fitness. 

Khurrana said "Good health empowers us to do anything". 

"When your health is good, the challenges in life whether personal or professional seem manageable. But when your health is compromised, it becomes the only challenge that matters. A healthy individual is capable, confident, and resilient even when the world around them feels uncertain," he said in a statement. 

"Health truly is everything. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. When we are healthy, we are more productive, more prosperous and contribute to nation-building," he added. 

Mandaviya said, "When celebrities like you come on this platform and give a positive message about Fit India, after hearing your words, many youngsters will get inspiration and will join the Fit India movement and stay fit." 

Khurrana's latest work is Dream Girl 2. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film released in 2023 also starring Ananya Panday.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump talks of dividing up assets amid Ukraine ceasefire
LIVE! Trump talks of dividing up assets amid Ukraine ceasefire

HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case
HC discharges Adanis in market regulations violation case

The Bombay High Court discharged Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Managing Director Rajesh Adani from a case of alleged violations of market regulations involving nearly Rs 388 crore. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO)...

Trump shares video of Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman
Trump shares video of Modi's podcast with Lex Fridman

US President Donald Trump shared a video link of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with US-based popular podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman on his social media platform Truth Social. During the interaction lasting...

Oppn walks out of RS over debate on duplicate voters
Oppn walks out of RS over debate on duplicate voters

Opposition parties in India's Rajya Sabha, including the Congress and the TMC, walked out of the chamber after their demand for a discussion on the Election Commission's alleged lapses in issuing duplicate voter ID cards and delimitation...

'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'
'It's A Sad Ending For The BSP'

'BSP will remain a player, but only a marginal player, as long as the BJP is extremely dominant in North India politics.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD