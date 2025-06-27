HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Are Uddhav and Raj Thackeray together?

Fri, 27 June 2025
10:27
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut tweets shares this pic alongside and posts on X: "A united march will take place against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra's schools! Glory to Maharashtra!"

Amid the ongoing debate over the Maharashtra government's alleged move to make Hindi compulsory across all classes, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that no language should be forced, emphasising that it will create an additional burden on the students.  Thackeray emphasised the need to improve existing educational frameworks rather than imposing additional language requirements.

