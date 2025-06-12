HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Student doc jumps from 2nd floor as plane dove into hostel

Thu, 12 June 2025
Multiple pictures have surfaced showing the Air India plane crashed at a medical college in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The flight, AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members and crashed shortly after take-off at 1:38 pm on Thursday.169 Indians, 53 British, 1 Canadian and 7 Portuguese were on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft.

The pictures showed a part of the aircraft stuck inside the students' hostel of the BJ Medical College.

"My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries, says Ramila, who reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

