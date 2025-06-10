HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NDMA To Include 3Ms Into Action Plan

Tue, 10 June 2025
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will incorporate the 3Ms -- mapping, monitoring, and mitigation -- into its action plan to better manage landslide-related disasters, a senior official said on Monday.

The rationale behind the move is resilient recovery, rapid response, and risk assessment.

This comes against the backdrop of changing rainfall patterns causing floods and landslides.

"We are about to hold a workshop at NDMA on landslide mitigation, and the theme will be the three Ms: Mapping, monitoring, and mitigation for the three Rs: Resilient recovery, rapid response, and risk assessment," said Safi Rizvi, advisor for mitigation at NDMA and executive director of the National Institute of Disaster Management, at an event organised by IPE Global and Esri India.

Mapping and monitoring are essential in disaster management, and "for us at NDMA, mapping and monitoring is not the end; it's just the beginning. The third M -- mitigation -- is our real game," he said.A study by IPE Global and Esri India released on Monday reveals that climate change is expected to cause a 43 per cent rise in the intensity of extreme rainfall events in India by 2030.

-- Business Standard

