16 top Maoist commanders on security forces' radar

00:26

Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image





The forces on Thursday killed 67-year-old Narasimha Chalam alias Sudhakar, a member of the Maoists' central committee, the topmost governing body of the outlawed CPI-Maoist, in the forests of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.





This came a fortnight after CPI-Maoist general secretary Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju (70) was neutralised by the security forces in the Bastar region, dealing a severe blow to the banned outfit.





"A total of 16 senior Maoist commanders are now on the radar of the security forces with troops, along with the intelligence apparatus supporting them, in hot pursuit."





"This drive is part of the Union government's declaration to eliminate Maoism from India by March 2026," a senior officer said.





Once the top commanders, polit bureau members and office bearers of the central committee of Maoists are eliminated, the Maoist combat and armed wing will automatically be finished, he said.-- PTI

Sixteen top Maoist commanders are on the radar of the security forces as part of their operational strategy to eliminate Left Wing Extremism from the country by March 2026, official sources said.