UP announces plans to renovate temples across state

Sun, 06 July 2025
09:01
The Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to renovate temples, ashrams of sages Bhrigu and Durvasa and a Jain temple, across the state to boost tourism.
   
The initiative will have a special focus on eastern Uttar Pradesh, with the tourism department preparing a detailed roadmap to transform these sites into centres of heritage tourism, a statement said.
 
The plan includes beautification of the Chitragupt Temple at Bhrigu Ashram in Ballia, development of the Hanuman Temple complex at Tendua Patti Farsatar Mouza Holpur and the Udasin Math in Basantpur village.
 
In Azamgarh, the project will cover Bhairav Baba sthal in Maharajganj and the Ram Janaki Temple in Mishrapur.
 
Other sites include the Durvasa Rishi Ashram in Phulpur Pawai (Azamgarh), Shri Veera Baba Brahma Sthan in Duari village (Mau), and the Phoolmati Devi Temple in Sadar, Kannauj. 
 
Additionally, tourism development at sites associated with Paramhans Baba in Dhannipur, Singhpur, Bansgaon has also been included
 
In 2024, over 65 crore tourists visited tourist spots in Uttar Pradesh, the government said. -- PTI 

