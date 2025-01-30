US planes' collision should have been prevented: Trump





"The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.





"This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!' the president continued.

