Congress MP arrested in rape case





Police registered a case against Rathore, who is also the General Secretary of the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit, on January 17 following a complaint from a woman, who accused him of sexually exploiting her for the past four years.





She alleged that he promised to marry her and make her political career. She also shared the call details and call recordings with the police.





Last week, the woman's husband also filed a separate complaint against five individuals, alleging Rathore and his son were pressuring the family to settle the case.

