The date for completion of Ram Mandir is...

January 21, 2025  10:50
image
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra said that the construction of the Ram temple complex will conclude at the scheduled duration, which has been set for March. 

"We carried out a review yesterday. The temple (complex) construction will be concluded on the scheduled date, in March. Ram Darbaar will be set up on the first floor within this duration only. The works for establishing murtis of idols (iconography) will also be completed in this duration," Nripendra Misra told reporters. He said that the fire post and electrical substation in Bhawan along with the sewage and water treatment plant whose work has been completed will be transferred to the Ram temple trust in the next 15 days. 

"We are also planning to transfer the 'Bhawan' (in the Ram temple complex) whose works have been completed to NYAS (Ram Temple trust). This includes a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), Water Treatment Plant (WTP), fire post and electrical sub-station Bhawan. These will be transferred to NYAS in the next 15 days. The operations and maintenance of these Bhawan will be the responsibility of the trust," Misra said. -- PTI
