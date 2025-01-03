RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1% on sell-off

January 03, 2025  17:03
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty buckled under selling pressure to settle nearly 1 per cent lower on Friday as investors pared exposure to bank and IT stocks ahead of the earnings season starting next week. 

A depreciating rupee against the US dollar further weighed on sentiment, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 720.60 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 79,223.11 despite a positive beginning. During the day, it slumped 833.98 points or 1.04 per cent to 79,109.73. 

The NSE Nifty tanked 183.90 points or 0.76 per cent to 24,004.75. From the Sensex pack, Zomato, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech and ITC were the major laggards. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Nestle, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. -- PTI
