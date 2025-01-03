Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1% on sell-off





A depreciating rupee against the US dollar further weighed on sentiment, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 720.60 points or 0.90 per cent to close at 79,223.11 despite a positive beginning. During the day, it slumped 833.98 points or 1.04 per cent to 79,109.73.





The NSE Nifty tanked 183.90 points or 0.76 per cent to 24,004.75. From the Sensex pack, Zomato, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech and ITC were the major laggards. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Nestle, Titan, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were among the gainers. -- PTI

