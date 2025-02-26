5 booked on director Mishra's complaint over film with Kumbh's viral girl

01:53

Director Sanoj Mishra





The first information report (FIR) was filed at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai, where Mishra lodged a complaint against them.





Recently, Mishra announced making a film, The Diary of Manipur, with Bhosle, a garland seller who came into limelight with her striking presence at the 'Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and became an Internet sensation.





According to the Amboli police station official, the five men named in the complaint made serious allegations Mishra over the film's budget and other issues.





One of them claimed that none of the films directed by Mishra has been released till date and that he will "ruin" 16-year-old Bhosle's career, he said, citing the complaint. -- PTI

