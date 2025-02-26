HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
5 booked on director Mishra's complaint over film with Kumbh's viral girl

Wed, 26 February 2025
Director Sanoj Mishra
An FIR has been filed against five persons, including a YouTube channel owner, in Mumbai after director Sanoj Mishra accused them of attempting to defame him and stop his film with 'Maha Kumbh viral girl' Monalisa Bhosle, a police official said on Tuesday. 

The first information report (FIR) was filed at the Amboli police station in suburban Mumbai, where Mishra lodged a complaint against them. 

Recently, Mishra announced making a film, The Diary of Manipur, with Bhosle, a garland seller who came into limelight with her striking presence at the 'Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and became an Internet sensation. 

According to the Amboli police station official, the five men named in the complaint made serious allegations Mishra over the film's budget and other issues. 

One of them claimed that none of the films directed by Mishra has been released till date and that he will "ruin" 16-year-old Bhosle's career, he said, citing the complaint. -- PTI

