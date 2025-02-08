'Delhi wants double-engine, not Wagon R without engine'





Speaking with ANI, Bhatia said, "We should wait for the result. We express our gratitude to the public. People are 'janardan' and a clear strong message has been given by the public -- We need a double engine government, we don't want a Wagon R without an engine."





It may be recalled that Arvind Kejriwal used to drive a Wagon R.





Bhatia further criticised Kejriwal for his "negative politics," and stated that such politics is coming to an end. "The public has done the work of opening the eyes of Arvind Kejriwal. He blamed EVM, and called the police and the Election Commission of India bad. This kind of negative politics is coming to an end and we hope that when the results come, the Bharatiya Janata Party will win. The BJP is ready to serve the people," Bhatia added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, speaking ahead of the Delhi election results, expressed gratitude to the public for their support and highlighted a "clear message" from the voters, saying that the people of Delhi want a "double engine government" and they don't want a "Wagon R without an engine."