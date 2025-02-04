RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Gujarat forms panel to draft Uniform Civil Code

February 04, 2025  14:17
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel
The Gujarat government on Tuesday formed a committee under a retired Supreme Court judge to assess the need for the Uniform Civil Code in the state and prepare a draft bill for the same.

The five-member committee, to be headed by former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, will submit its report within 45 days, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said.

"To assess the need for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and to prepare a draft bill for the same, we have decided to form a committee under the former judge of the Supreme Court," he said.

The state government will take a decision about the implementation of the UCC after receiving the report.

Other members of the committee include retired IAS officer C L Meena, advocate RC Kodekar, educationist Daxesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff.   -- PTI
