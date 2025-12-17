Pune police seize drugs worth Rs 3.45 cr; five held from multiple cities

23:59





The arrests were made across the country, including Pune, Mumbai, Goa and Guwahati, he said.





According to the official, the action followed a case registered at Pune's Khadki police station against one Tushar Chetan Verma (21).





The other four accused have been identified as Sumit Santosh Dedwal (25), Akshay Sukhlal Maher (25), Malay Deliwala (28) and Swaraj Bhosale (28).





Deputy commissioner of police Somay Munde said, Verma is the prime accused.





After his arrest, two more accused were taken into custody.





The accused had set up an in-house factory, where they grew hydroponic drugs (marijuana). Materials used to make the narcotic substances were seized. -- PTI

