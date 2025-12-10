Prez Murmu on two-day Manipur visit from today

00:05

President Droupadi Murmu will undertake a two-day visit to Manipur on December 11 and 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.





On her arrival in Imphal on December 11, the President will be accorded a guard of honour before proceeding to Mapal Kangjeibung to witness a polo exhibition match.





She will later attend a civic reception hosted by the Manipur government at the City Convention Centre, where she will also lay foundation stones and inaugurate several developmental projects.





The next day, Murmu will visit the Nupee Lal Memorial complex in Imphal to pay tribute to the women warriors of Manipur.





She will then travel to Senapati district to address a public function and launch and inaugurate a series of projects for the region, the statement said.





IMAGE: Preparations are underway on the eve of President Droupadi Murmu's visit, in Imphal on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo