Detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's plea listed for final hearing in J-K HC

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik (left)





Malik, who is AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order, and was subsequently lodged in Kathua jail.





On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention and claiming Rs 5 crore as compensation.





The team leading our side, senior advocate Rahul Pant, put forth the arguments strongly before the court till 1 pm.





He elaborately presented our case.





The judge heard us in detail, AAP spokesperson and advocate Appu Singh Salathia said.





Advocate Salathia, who was part of a battery of lawyers, including senior advocate Pant, advocates SS Ahmed, M Tariq Mughal and M Zulkarnain Chowdhary fighting Malik's detention case, further said the court later posted the matter for hearing on December 18. -- PTI

