Follow Rediff on:      
Detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's plea listed for final hearing in J-K HC

Fri, 05 December 2025
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik (left)
The high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has listed a plea filed by detained AAP MLA Mehraj Malik for final consideration on December 18 after the petitioners elaborately put forth their arguments before the court. 

Malik, who is AAP's Jammu and Kashmir unit president, was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order, and was subsequently lodged in Kathua jail. 

On September 24, Malik filed a habeas corpus petition, challenging his detention and claiming Rs 5 crore as compensation. 

The team leading our side, senior advocate Rahul Pant, put forth the arguments strongly before the court till 1 pm. 

He elaborately presented our case. 

The judge heard us in detail, AAP spokesperson and advocate Appu Singh Salathia said. 

Advocate Salathia, who was part of a battery of lawyers, including senior advocate Pant, advocates SS Ahmed, M Tariq Mughal and M Zulkarnain Chowdhary fighting Malik's detention case, further said the court later posted the matter for hearing on December 18. -- PTI

