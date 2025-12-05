HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Andhra man goes missing in African nation, claims family

Fri, 05 December 2025
A 26-year-old man from Talapula Mandal in Sri Satya Sai district has gone missing in an African country, his family claimed on Thursday. 

While the family claimed K Ramachandran had gone to Mali for work, officials are yet to confirm from which African country he went missing, in a suspected case of abduction. 

According to a police official, authorities believe that he was abducted by rebels there while returning from work. 

Ramachandran had been employed as a borewell operator in an African country, for a private job over the past year, where several people from this region travel there for similar employment opportunities, the police official said. 

"Ramachandran has been missing for over 10 days while working abroad (Africa), according to the family," Sri Satya Sai superintendent of police S Satish Kumar said. 

Another police official said that rebels allegedly seized a group of 10 people, including Ramachandran, while they were returning from work. 

No demands have been made by the rebels so far, the police said. 

The incident came to light after his family and friends lost contact with him for 10 days, the official added. However, there is no clarity from which African country he went missing. -- PTI

