India-Russia in talks over small nuclear reactors

New Delhi and Moscow are discussing the possibility of manufacturing Russia-designed nuclear small modular reactors (SMRs) in India, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.



Jitendra Singh, minister of state in the Department of Atomic Energy, said a meeting took place between DAE and Russias Rosatom on strengthening bilateral cooperation in developing large and small nuclear power plants, and nuclear fuel cycle.



'Particularly, attention was given to opportunities for localising equipment production in India. One of the new areas of discussion for cooperation includes the construction of small modular reactors of Russian design in India,' Dr Singh said in a written reply.



Union Budget 2025-26 announced the Nuclear Energy Mission, which emphasises on the development and deployment of five indigenous SMRs by 2033 for an outlay of Rs 20,000 crore.



The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre has started designing and developing a 200 megawatt (Mw) Bharat Small Modular Reactor, a 55 MW Small Modular Reactor, and up to a 5 Mw thermal high-temperature gas-cooled reactor meant for hydrogen generation.



'It is proposed to construct the lead units of these reactors at the DAE site for technology demonstration. The demonstration reactors are likely to be constructed in 60 to 72 months after receipt of project sanctions,' Dr Singh said.



The Nuclear Power Corporation of India had, in December 2024, floated a request for proposal (RFP) for the captive use of Bharat Small Reactors by industries. Post discussions and based on industry requests, the last date for submission of the RFP has been extended to March 2026.



Dr Singh said the draft Atomic Energy Bill 2025 is in advanced preparation with final comments and suggestions from various ministries being 'progressively incorporated' along with vetting by the Ministry of Law and Justice for legal compliance.



'Policy directives of the government with regard to specific aspects of the Bill are being suitably incorporated before being put up for approvals,' he said.



