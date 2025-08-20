Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Hang Up 1 GB Starter Packs

10:22





Industry executives and analysts said the recalibration could set the stage for fresh tariff hikes, with some expecting increases of up to 15 per cent this year."The demand for 1 GB plans has been falling ever since 5G services were introduced, as consumers end up using more data and upgrading to larger plans,' a senior industry executive said.





On Tuesday, Jio removed its 249 plan (1 GB per day, 28-day validity) from its website, MyJio app, and third-party recharge platforms. The plan remains available at Jio Stores but not for new subscribers, raising the entry-level tariff for them to 299 per month with 1.5 GB per day.





A senior executive added that Airtel would follow suit. Its entry-level plan will now start at 279 a month for 1.5 GB per day, compared with 249 earlier for 1 GB, offering lower data value at a higher price.





Industry watchers said Vodafone Idea (Vi) is also likely to follow, given its need to lift average revenue per user (Arpu) and improve financials. The debt-laden carrier has been under pressure to strengthen performance.





"Discontinuation of entry-level prepaid packs and the shift to higher daily data packs reflect a calibrated strategy to raise the floor on consumer spends. This nudges subscribers towards higher Arpus while keeping data-rich packs attractive," said Vinish Bawa, head of telecommunications at PwC India.





-- Guveen Aulakh, Business Standard

