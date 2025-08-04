HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SRK does a Tharoor

Mon, 04 August 2025
09:09
Shah Rukh Khan did a Shashi Tharoor in a witty reply to a post on X by the politician congratulating him for winning his first National Award -- the actor thanked Tharoor by using difficult English words, as the Congress MP is wont to do. 

'Jawan' earned SRK the Best Actor accolade at the 71st National Film Awards. Tharoor, known for his strong command of English, congratulated Khan on his win via X, stating, "A National Treasure wins a National Award! Congratulations @iamsrk! (sic)."

Khan responded charmingly: "Thank u for the simple praise Mr Tharoor. Would not have understood something more magniloquent and sesquipedalian ha ha (sic)," much to the amusement of his followers. 

