Difficult to make another: Hema Malini on Sholay@50

Mon, 04 August 2025
15:49
The iconic 'Sholay' has completed 50 years of its release, marking a significant milestone in its cinematic journey. Written by the epic Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, the 1975 film features the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in the lead alongside Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar. 

As the film celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, veteran actress Hema Malini has shared her delight. Speaking to ANI, the actress-turned-politician said, "It feels great. When I started working on 'Sholay', I didn't know that it would be such a hit, and after 50 years, you would be asking me questions about it in the Parliament. That was a different time." She also emphasised that there can never be another 'Sholay', seemingly referring to the current trend of remakes. 

Released in 1975, 'Sholay' has turned into a cult favourite in Indian cinema, owing to its powerful story, memorable characters, iconic dialogues, and the evergreen songs like 'Yeh Dosti', 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', 'Haa Jab Tak Hai Jaan', 'Holi Ke Din' and others.

