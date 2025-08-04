HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
350 Afghan detainees including women and children repatriated from Pakistan

Mon, 04 August 2025
14:29
At least 350 Afghan nationals, including women, children, and the elderly, were released from Pakistani prisons and handed over to Afghan authorities through the Torkham border crossing in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. 

According to officials in Nangarhar, the released individuals were detained in various Pakistani cities, including Punjab and Islamabad. Some of them were reportedly arrested despite possessing valid immigration documents, the Afghan news outlet said. 

Bakht Jamal Gawhar, head of migrant transfer at Torkham, told Tolo News, "In the past 24 hours, 350 Afghan detainees were handed over to us. Among them were children, women, and the elderly. Some have family members still in Pakistan. Most deportees even had legal documents." Several deportees have alleged mistreatment by Pakistani authorities. 

Speaking to Tolo News, Abdul Salam, one of the released prisoners, said, "They took my money and my phone. I had a business, accounts, and a warehouse. Everything was left behind. My family is still in Pakistan and now I'm here alone." Another deportee, Abdullah, recounted: "They also took my money. I was kept in jail for six days and then deported to Afghanistan. The treatment was awful. I suffered a lot." -- ANI

