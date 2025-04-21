Vances land in India, here's their 4-day itinerary

10:21





Vice President Vance is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today. A formal meeting between Vice President Vance and Prime Minister Modi is scheduled for 6:30 pm at the Prime Minister's official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.





Their discussions can be focused on strengthening economic, trade, and defence cooperation between the two nations. Following official meetings, the Vance family is set to visit Jaipur and Agra.





Vice President Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday. On April 23, he is scheduled to visit Agra. The world-famous UNESCO World Heritage site, the Taj Mahal, is being prepared for the upcoming visit of Vice President Vance. The monument, which has welcomed many global leaders over the years, will now see Vice President Vance and his wife walking through the mausoleum and admiring its timeless beauty.





Vance's visit to India will conclude on Thursday, April 24, with his departure from the country at 6:40 am. The visit is also crucial as all relevant issues between India and the United States will be discussed during the upcoming visit of US Vice President JD Vance from April 21 to 24, which is expected to strengthen bilateral ties further, said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.





During the weekly media briefing last Thursday, when asked about the possibility of tariff discussions, Jaiswal said, "We have a comprehensive strategic global partnership, when you have that level of partnership with any country ... obviously you will discuss all relevant issues..."





He added, "Of course our relationship is such that we are doing anything that is part of our human endeavor from part of our bilateral engagement ... so all these bilateral issue will be discussed and we are very positive that the visit will give a further boost to our bilateral ties." Jaiswal also highlighted the ongoing discussions between India and the US regarding a potential trade agreement.





US Vice President JD Vance has arrived in New Delhi. His four-day official visit to India from April 21 to 24 is with his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance and their children, and marks Vance's first trip to India.