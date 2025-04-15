Change is certain in Bihar: Kharge meets Tejashwi

13:30





In a post on X, Kharge posted a video of meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and others in New Delhi to begin preparations for the Bihar Assembly polls, scheduled to be held later this year. "This time, change is certain in Bihar. Today, we met the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav and discussed the strengthening of the Mahagathbandhan. In the coming elections, we will give the people of Bihar a strong, positive, just and welfare-oriented option. Bihar will be freed from the BJP and its opportunistic alliance," Kharge said.





"Youth, farmers-labourers, women, backwards, extremely backward and people of all other sections of the society want the Mahagathbandhan government," the Congress President said.





Earlier today, after meeting with the Congress' top leadership to discuss preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the opposition alliance is united and fully prepared to take Bihar forward.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday emphasized that in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, the state will be freed from the BJP and its "opportunist" alliance.