The threatening message warns of killing Khan by entering his house at Galaxy Apartments and blowing up his car with a bomb.





A case has been filed at the Worli Police Station against unknown people, and an investigation is underway to trace the suspect, officials said.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat on Monday, this time through a WhatsApp message sent to Mumbai's Transport Department in Worli, reports ANI.