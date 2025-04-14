President, Veep, PM pay tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

10:21





Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage at the statue of Ambedkar. Union ministers, MPs and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present to offer their tributes. -- PTI

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament House Complex on Monday, marking his birth anniversary.