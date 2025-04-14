HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
President, Veep, PM pay tributes to Ambedkar on birth anniversary

Mon, 14 April 2025
10:21
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Parliament House Complex on Monday, marking his birth anniversary. 

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage at the statue of Ambedkar. Union ministers, MPs and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were also present to offer their tributes. -- PTI

LIVE! Choksi undergoing cancer treatment, says lawyer
Mehul Choksi arrested on India's extradition request
Absconding diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi has been detained in Belgium following an extradition request by Indian probe agencies for his alleged involvement in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB bank loan 'fraud' case, official sources said...

Hundreds cross Bhagirathi river to flee Murshidabad violence
Several areas in Muslim-majority Murshidabad, including Suti, Dhulian, Jangipur and Shamsherganj, have witnessed violent protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act that spiralled into communal violence, sparking the exodus.

Delhi principal coats classroom with cow dung to beat heat
The Principal Pratyush Vatsala said that the act was part of an ongoing research, being undertaken by a faculty member.

Did Shinde complain to Shah about Ajit Pawar?
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed reports of a rift within the ruling Mahayuti alliance, stating that "everything is hunky-dory." He attributed any issues to differences that will be resolved through...

