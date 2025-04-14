India has asked for Choksi's extradition, Belgium confirms

16:50





It further said that India has also introduced the request for his extradition.





"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.





They also confirmed that Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi. "Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," they said.





The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who fled India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore.





His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.





Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other PNB officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB.





Earlier in the day, following Choksi's arrest his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, stated that his "human rights" will be "greatly affected" if he is extradited back to the country. -- ANI

