HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India has asked for Choksi's extradition, Belgium confirms

Mon, 14 April 2025
Share:
16:50
image
The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice on Monday confirmed that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently being held in detention. 

It further said that India has also introduced the request for his extradition.

"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.

They also confirmed that Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi. "Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," they said.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who fled India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore.

His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.

Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other PNB officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB.

Earlier in the day, following Choksi's arrest his lawyer, Vijay Aggarwal, stated that his "human rights" will be "greatly affected" if he is extradited back to the country. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India has asked for Choksi's extradition, Belgium confirms
LIVE! India has asked for Choksi's extradition, Belgium confirms

Why it won't be easy to bring Choksi back to India
Why it won't be easy to bring Choksi back to India

Following the arrest of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi by Belgian authorities on Saturday, Vaibhav Khuraniya, one of the complainants in a fraud case against Choksi, said that it may not be easy to bring him back to India due to legal...

Telangana first state to implement SC categorisation
Telangana first state to implement SC categorisation

The Telangana government has become the first state in India to implement Scheduled Castes (SC) categorisation, dividing the 59 SC communities into three groups with varying reservation quotas. The decision was made after a commission...

How Ambedkar played key role in creating ECI
How Ambedkar played key role in creating ECI

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, is also credited with the creation of the Election Commission of India. An amendment he brought to the Constituent Assembly led to the establishment of the Election...

UP Horror: Woman Stripped Of Burqa, Beaten
UP Horror: Woman Stripped Of Burqa, Beaten

A video of a young woman having her burqa removed in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral and caused outrage among social media users.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD