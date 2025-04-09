HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LIVE! India's biggest-ever jet deal cleared, plane is...
Rana's extradition will expose Pak state actors' role in 26/11
Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is expected to be extradited to India from the United States soon. The US Supreme Court denied his last-ditch effort to stop his extradition, moving him closer to...

Russia invites Modi for World War II victory day parade
Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the May 9 celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Germany in World War II, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko has said.

With Ram darbar opening, Ayodhya temple is fully done
The Ram temple at Ayodhya will see the installation of a 'Ram Darbar' next month, which will be open for devotees from June 6. The event will also mark the completion of the construction of the temple, which started in 2020. The...

Viewers will leave the IPL to watch PSL: Pak cricketer
Even though IPL is widely regarded as the top T20 tournament worldwide, Hasan is optimistic that despite the scheduling clash, viewers will prefer to watch PSL if the players up the ante and perform better.

