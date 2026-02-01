18-year-old student stabbed to death by two classmates in UP

00:35





The deceased was identified as Arshan, a student of Class 12, the police said.





Shamli superintendent of police NP Singh told reporters that Arshad was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.





The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.





He said the accused students have been identified and are absconding.





The police teams have been formed to arrest them.





Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the villagem and additional police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, the SP added. -- PTI

