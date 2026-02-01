Ajit Pawar's memorial to come up on Vidya Pratishthan premises

00:44





Ajit Pawar (66) and four others were killed in a plane crash near the airstrip at Baramati airport on January 28.





Kiran Gujar, a close aide of Ajit Pawar and confidant of the Pawar family, said the memorial has been planned on the Vidya Pratishthan premises where the last rites were performed.





"Today, Sharad Pawar saheb, before heading to Mumbai, visited the venue of the last rites along with Pratibha Pawar and instructed me, and the trustees of Vidya Pratishthan, to chalk out a plan for Ajit Dada's memorial," Gujar said.





He said discussions will be held with the trustees to finalise the design and structure of the memorial in the coming days. -- PTI

