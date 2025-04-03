TN govt to install Karl Marx's statue in Chennai

19:56

The Tamil Nadu government will install a statue of German philosopher and revolutionary socialist Karl Marx in Chennai and also establish a memorial for All India Forward Bloc leader P K Mookiah Thevar in Usilampatti in Madurai, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Thursday.





Making the announcements under rule 110 in the Assembly, he said the Dravidian model government wanted to glorify and commend the revolutionary world leader Karl Marx.





"Karl Marx gave us the slogan 'workers of the world unite'," the chief minister said referring to the famed political slogan, one of the rallying cries of The Communist Manifesto.





Though many made history, it was Karl Marx who altered the course of history.





"It was his thoughts that laid the foundation for world revolutions and various changes that this world has achieved so far. It is with such a thought of 'everything for all' that we presented our Budget on March 14, coinciding with Marx's death anniversary," Stalin said.





"I think it is appropriate that a statue of Marx be erected in Chennai, where the trade union movement was formed a hundred years ago," he said.





The second announcement was made on the eve of Mookiah Thevar's 103rd birth anniversary.





Mookiah Thevar voiced against ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka.





He requested former Chief Minister C N Annadurai to establish educational institutions for the people of Thevar community, the Chief Minister said. -- PTI