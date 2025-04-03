Railways, telecom dept join hands to recover passengers lost mobile: Ministry

22:18

File image





"This initiative follows the success of a pilot program in the Northeast Frontier Railway. The all India roll out of this program across Indian Railways would benefit millions of Railway Passengers," said a statement from the railway ministry.





Railway Protection Force director general Manoj Yadava addressed the gathering of RPF field units in the inauguration launch and training programme for CEIR portal, while secretary (Telecom) Neeraj Mittal delivered the keynote address.





Yadava said the "collaboration of RPF with the Department of Telecommunication for operating CEIR portal marks a significant milestone in railway security".





"By harnessing digital technology, we aim to provide passengers with a transparent and effective mechanism to recover their lost or missing mobile phones," he added.





The ministry said the CEIR portal, launched by the Department of Telecommunications, is a crucial digital tool designed to recover mobile phones by blocking, tracking and managing lost or stolen devices.





"By leveraging this platform, RPF will now be able to render lost/missing mobile phones unusable by blocking their IMEI numbers, thereby deterring illegal possession and resale of these devices," it added. -- PTI

The Railway Protection Force has onboarded with the Central Equipment Identity Register portal of the Department of Telecommunication to help trace train passengers lost mobile phones, the ministry said on Thursday.