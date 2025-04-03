HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Railways, telecom dept join hands to recover passengers lost mobile: Ministry

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
22:18
File image
File image
The Railway Protection Force has onboarded with the Central Equipment Identity Register portal of the Department of Telecommunication to help trace train passengers lost mobile phones, the ministry said on Thursday. 

"This initiative follows the success of a pilot program in the Northeast Frontier Railway. The all India roll out of this program across Indian Railways would benefit millions of Railway Passengers," said a statement from the railway ministry. 

Railway Protection Force director general Manoj Yadava addressed the gathering of RPF field units in the inauguration launch and training programme for CEIR portal, while secretary (Telecom) Neeraj Mittal delivered the keynote address. 

Yadava said the "collaboration of RPF with the Department of Telecommunication for operating CEIR portal marks a significant milestone in railway security". 

"By harnessing digital technology, we aim to provide passengers with a transparent and effective mechanism to recover their lost or missing mobile phones," he added. 

The ministry said the CEIR portal, launched by the Department of Telecommunications, is a crucial digital tool designed to recover mobile phones by blocking, tracking and managing lost or stolen devices. 

"By leveraging this platform, RPF will now be able to render lost/missing mobile phones unusable by blocking their IMEI numbers, thereby deterring illegal possession and resale of these devices," it added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: KKR with early breakthrough
IPL 2025 Updates: KKR with early breakthrough

LIVE! Modi, Yunus seated together at BIMSTEC dinner
LIVE! Modi, Yunus seated together at BIMSTEC dinner

US tariffs: India to follow wait and watch approach
US tariffs: India to follow wait and watch approach

The official said there are both challenges and opportunities for India as many of its competitor countries in exports, such as China Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Thailand, face higher duties.

Will empower Muslim women: Govt tables Waqf Bill in RS
Will empower Muslim women: Govt tables Waqf Bill in RS

The bill aims to include all the Muslims sects in the Waqf board, Rijiju said.

Terrorists elude security forces after 12 days of Kathua ops
Terrorists elude security forces after 12 days of Kathua ops

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are continuing a multi-agency operation to track down three terrorists who have escaped multiple encounters. The operation has entered its 12th day and has seen the deployment of additional troops,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD