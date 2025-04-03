No violence in Manipur in last 4 months: Amit Shah

20:57

Union Home Minister Amit Shah





The House also expressed its respect, sympathy, and deep sorrow for those who lost their lives in the violence in Manipur.





Shah further said that there has been no violence in Manipur for nearly four months, from December to March, and provisions for food, medicines, and medical facilities have been ensured in the camps.





Introducing the resolution, Union home minister said that ethnic violence between two communities in Manipur had started due to a decision by the Manipur high court regarding a reservation-related dispute.





He mentioned that these are neither riots nor terrorism, but ethnic violence between two communities as a result of the interpretation of the high court's decision, according to a statement from the home affairs ministry.





He said that online arrangements for technical and medical education have been made and for primary education, classes have been set up inside the camps, where arrangements for their studies have been made.





Shah said that there should not be any violence and ethnic violence should not be linked to any political party.





He mentioned that the opposition tried to portray a picture that ethnic violence occurred during our governance.





He informed the House that between 1993 and 1998, there was a Naga-Kuki conflict in Manipur for five years, which resulted in 750 deaths, and sporadic incidents continued for a decade.





He emphasised that while we believe such incidents should never happen under our rule, an unfortunate decision led to the violence, which was immediately brought under control.





He said that of the 260 deaths in the violence, 80 percent occurred in the first month, while the remaining deaths occurred in the following months. -- ANI

Lok Sabha passed the statutory resolution moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the approval of the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur on Thursday.