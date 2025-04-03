HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi, Yunus seated together at BIMSTEC dinner

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
21:23
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus were seated together at the dinner hosted by Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for leaders of the BIMSTEC grouping in Bangkok. 

Yunus' office shared photographs of the Bangladesh chief adviser seated next to Modi at Hotel Shangri-La on the banks of the Chao Phraya River. 

Modi is also likely to meet Yunus on Friday on the sidelines of the sixth summit of the leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). 

Since the interim government headed by Yunus stepped in following the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, the ties between India and Bangladesh have seen a slump amid Delhi's concerns over the violence targeting Hindus and a rise of hardline Islamist forces there. 

During his visit to China last week, Yunus urged Beijing to extend its economic influence to Bangladesh, controversially mentioning that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity. 

Yunus said the seven northeastern states of India are a landlocked region and have no way to reach out to the ocean. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Venkatesh Iyer powers KKR to 200
IPL 2025 Updates: Venkatesh Iyer powers KKR to 200

LIVE! Modi, Yunus seated together at BIMSTEC dinner
LIVE! Modi, Yunus seated together at BIMSTEC dinner

Will empower Muslim women: Govt tables Waqf Bill in RS
Will empower Muslim women: Govt tables Waqf Bill in RS

The bill aims to include all the Muslims sects in the Waqf board, Rijiju said.

Stalin to challenge Waqf Bill in SC, backed by AIADMK
Stalin to challenge Waqf Bill in SC, backed by AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin announced that his party will file a case in the Supreme Court against the Waqf Bill passed in the Lok Sabha. The opposition AIADMK expressed solidarity with the DMK's stance, while...

Manipur situation not satisfactory, Shah tells Parl
Manipur situation not satisfactory, Shah tells Parl

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that the situation in Manipur is largely under control, with no deaths reported in the last four months. However, he acknowledged that the situation cannot be considered satisfactory...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD