Manipur situation under control, not satisfactory: Amit Shah

Replying to a short debate in Lok Sabha, which adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, Shah also said that after the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, discussions were held with the Meiteis and the Kukis and separate meetings were conducted with different organisations from both the communities.





The ministry of home affairs will soon convene a joint meeting, he said, adding while the government is working to find a path to end the violence, the top priority is to establish peace.





President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 following months of ethnic violence which started in May 2023.





Shah said the opposition has been trying to portray a picture that the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities was the first violence in Manipur and the BJP-led government failed to maintain law and order.





"Three major instances of violence spanning 10 years, 3 years, and 6 months had occurred during the rule of the earlier governments. After those incidents, neither the prime minister nor the Union home minister visited the state," he said, replying to the debate, which was held in the wee hours.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the situation in Manipur is largely under control as there has been no death in the last four months but it can't be considered satisfactory as the displaced people are still living in relief camps.