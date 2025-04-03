HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Manipur situation under control, not satisfactory: Amit Shah

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
18:24
image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the situation in Manipur is largely under control as there has been no death in the last four months but it can't be considered satisfactory as the displaced people are still living in relief camps. 

Replying to a short debate in Lok Sabha, which adopted a Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, Shah also said that after the imposition of President's rule in Manipur, discussions were held with the Meiteis and the Kukis and separate meetings were conducted with different organisations from both the communities. 

The ministry of home affairs will soon convene a joint meeting, he said, adding while the government is working to find a path to end the violence, the top priority is to establish peace. 

President's rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9 following months of ethnic violence which started in May 2023. 

Shah said the opposition has been trying to portray a picture that the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities was the first violence in Manipur and the BJP-led government failed to maintain law and order. 

"Three major instances of violence spanning 10 years, 3 years, and 6 months had occurred during the rule of the earlier governments. After those incidents, neither the prime minister nor the Union home minister visited the state," he said, replying to the debate, which was held in the wee hours.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump tariffs may shave off GDP by 50 bps: Experts
LIVE! Trump tariffs may shave off GDP by 50 bps: Experts

Waqf bill deals only with...: After LS, govt faces RS test
Waqf bill deals only with...: After LS, govt faces RS test

The bill aims to include all the Muslims sects in the Waqf board, Rijiju said.

After Waqf, BJP will move to land of temples: Uddhav
After Waqf, BJP will move to land of temples: Uddhav

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has slammed the BJP over its stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill, accusing the party of a "fraudulent" approach and of trying to take away land for its industrialist friends. He also dared the BJP to...

Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers
Blow for Mamata as SC cancels appointment of 25,753 teachers

The Supreme Court of India has invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in West Bengal's state-run and state-aided schools, deeming the selection process "vitiated and tainted." The court ordered the state...

You Can Be Deported From The US If..
You Can Be Deported From The US If..

Universities and immigration authorities take student conduct seriously. Behaviour that is deemed unacceptable or dangerous can lead to legal consequences, including deportation, warns Dr Pananjay Tiwari, founder and director, Impel...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD