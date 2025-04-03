HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Heavy rains disrupt normal life across Telangana

Thu, 03 April 2025
21:53
File image
Normal life was thrown out of gear due to moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of Telangana on Thursday. 

Narayanpur in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district received 97.8 mm of rainfall, followed by 91 mm at the GHMC head office locality in Hyderabad, the Telangana State Development Planning Society said. 

The downpour led to waterlogging, uprooted trees and traffic snarls in multiple locations in the city. 

Personnel from the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency cleared the knee-deep water and removed fallen trees obstructing traffic at various places, officials said. 

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to implement relief measures and ensure residents do not face any hardships. 

He instructed chief secretary Santhi Kumari to monitor the situation and take appropriate measures to avoid inconvenience to those living in low-lying areas, an official release said. 

The CM also asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, police, HYDRAA and other agencies to coordinate efforts in managing the impact of the rainfall. 

The electricity department has been instructed to resolve power supply disruptions and restore services at the earliest. -- PTI

