HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Conduct business in Marathi: MNS to banks in Thane

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
00:32
MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
MNS chief Raj Thackeray/File image
After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena activists urged banks in Thane district to conduct business in Marathi, tensions flared up in Ambernath on Wednesday when a group of party members confronted a nationalized bank's manager for not communicating in the official state language. 

The incident unfolded when MNS activists entered the bank in the town adjoining Mumbai and aggressively confronted the manager, accusing him of failing to use Marathi while interacting with customers. 

A video capturing the confrontation quickly went viral on social media. 

The video showed the activists banging the table, shoving a computer monitor, and shouting at the manager, demanding that he converse in Marathi. 

However, the bank manager appeared unfazed and told the MNS workers that as part of an All India Service, he was permitted to use any permissible language in official communications. 

"One cannot be expected to learn the local language instantly; it takes time," he is heard saying in the video. The local unit of the Raj Thackeray-led party confirmed its members were involved in the incident.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UPI faces second outage in a week
LIVE! UPI faces second outage in a week

IPL PIX: Siraj, Buttler shine as Titans thump RCB
IPL PIX: Siraj, Buttler shine as Titans thump RCB

Gujarat Titans produced an excellent all-round show to beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Waqf bill: Govt says no interference in Muslims; Oppn objects
Waqf bill: Govt says no interference in Muslims; Oppn objects

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history.

Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC
Pakistan violates ceasefire after mine blast along LoC

While the Indian Army made no mention of any casualty on the Pakistan side, official sources said five enemy soldiers were injured in the explosion and the subsequent firing between the two sides.

SC orders DGPs to ensure custodial safeguards
SC orders DGPs to ensure custodial safeguards

The Supreme Court of India has directed the directors general of police (DGP) of all states and union territories (UTs) to strictly adhere to safeguards available to persons in custody. The court made these observations after a man...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD