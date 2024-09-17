RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bengaluru court extends judicial custody of Darshan

September 17, 2024  15:42
A court in Bengaluru on Tuesday extended till September 30 the judicial custody of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and others, who are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. 

 All the 17 accused, including Darshan and Pavithra, were produced before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court through video conferencing from various prisons across the state, where they are lodged, as their judicial custody ended today. 

 The police presented some technical evidence related to the case to the court. Police on September 4 submitted to the court a 3,991-page preliminary charge sheet in the case. The 47-year-old actor is currently lodged in Ballari prison. 

He was shifted there from the Parappana Agrahara Central jail here by obtaining court permission, after a photograph of him hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral, sparking an uproar.

 In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media. The court had also permitted shifting of other co-accused in the murder case to various prisons in the state.
