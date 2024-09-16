



"I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" he said on Truth Social on Sunday. Last week, Taylor Swift came in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, the day she sparred off Trump in a presidential debate organised by ABC News. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift said.





On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note. The note stated, "Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven't already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."

Former US President Donald Trump slammed singer Taylor Swift, days after she endorsed his presidential rival and Vice President, Kamala Harris. In a strongly worded post, Trump said he "hates" the pop star.