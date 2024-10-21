RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Want fries served by an ex-prez?

October 21, 2024  15:41
image
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday made an unusual stop at Philadelphia's McDonald's franchise while Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris participated in worship services in Atlanta to garner support, Al Jazeera reported. 

 Trump wearing an apron over his shirt and tie made fries and interacted with the staff of McDonald's. "It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast," Trump said. "I like this job," he added. 

 Trump's visit to McDonald's came as a counter to Harris' statement of working at fast-food chain during her time in college, Al Jazeera reported.

 On the other hand, Harris participated in two worship services on her 60th birthday in Atlanta. During her visit to Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro in Georgia, famous musician Stevie Wonder performed, singing his hit Higher Ground and a version of Bob Marley's Redemption Song. He also sang Happy Birthday to Harris, Al Jazeera reported.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China reach patrolling pact in Depsang, Demchok
India, China reach patrolling pact in Depsang, Demchok

Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday.

LIVE! Omar Abdullah retains family stronghold Ganderbal
LIVE! Omar Abdullah retains family stronghold Ganderbal

'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'
'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules
Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules

In the last one week, nearly 100 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats.

Kashmir will not become part of Pak: Farooq Abdullah
Kashmir will not become part of Pak: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah said if the terrorists think they can establish Pakistani writ in Jammu and Kashmir by indulging in such acts, they are mistaken.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances