Want fries served by an ex-prez?





Trump wearing an apron over his shirt and tie made fries and interacted with the staff of McDonald's. "It requires great expertise, actually, to do it right and to do it fast," Trump said. "I like this job," he added.





Trump's visit to McDonald's came as a counter to Harris' statement of working at fast-food chain during her time in college, Al Jazeera reported.





On the other hand, Harris participated in two worship services on her 60th birthday in Atlanta. During her visit to Divine Faith Ministries International in Jonesboro in Georgia, famous musician Stevie Wonder performed, singing his hit Higher Ground and a version of Bob Marley's Redemption Song. He also sang Happy Birthday to Harris, Al Jazeera reported.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday made an unusual stop at Philadelphia's McDonald's franchise while Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris participated in worship services in Atlanta to garner support, Al Jazeera reported.