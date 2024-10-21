RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Thousands pay last respects to Budgam doc killed in J-K terror attack

October 21, 2024  17:52
Family members and local people mourn death of Dr Shahnawaz, who was killed in terrorist attack/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Family members and local people mourn death of Dr Shahnawaz, who was killed in terrorist attack/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Just two weeks ago, the house echoed with laughter as hundreds gathered for his daughter's wedding. 

On Monday, cries of anger and anguish rang through Dr Shahnawaz's Budgam residence and the streets around it, the celebration so quickly giving way to mourning. 

Slogans of 'Naara-e-Takbeer, Allahu Akbar' (Allah is the greatest) were heard as many thousands paid their last respects to the 52-year-old killed in a terror attack on Sunday in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The doctor and six labourers were gunned down by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. 

People arrived from Nayidgam in Soibugh area of Budgam and adjoining areas for the Shahnawaz's last rites. 

"This has come like a bolt of lightning from the sky. The family was still celebrating the wedding and now this news," said Ali Mohammad, a neighbour of the doctor. 

Shahnawaz raised his siblings after the early death of their parents, his sister said. 

"He was both our father and mother... Today, we have really been orphaned," she said. 

By the time the ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the doctor reached his native village, the mourners' numbers had swelled and they hailed him as a martyr. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China reach patrolling pact, disengagement next
India, China reach patrolling pact, disengagement next

India on Monday announced it has arrived at an agreement with China on patrolling in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in the festering row that came following a...

'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

LIVE! RG Kar: Junior doctors meet Mamata Banerjee
LIVE! RG Kar: Junior doctors meet Mamata Banerjee

Will Modi-Xi meet at BRICS summit? China says...
Will Modi-Xi meet at BRICS summit? China says...

China's foreign ministry on Monday parried questions on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia this week.

Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules
Bomb threats: Govt to amend aviation security rules

In the last one week, nearly 100 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances