See: The bunker bathroom of Hamas chief Sinwar

October 21, 2024  13:02
The Israeli Defense Forces Spokesperson revealed new footage of what it claims to be the bunker of ex Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, which he occupied during the first half of the ongoing Gaza conflict. 

The video shows a well-equipped bunker, complete with modern showers, several bathrooms, and a fully functional kitchen, stocked with food rations labelled with the United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) logo.  


IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari revealed that the IDF has had documentation of Sinwar's family for several months and emphasized that the IDF has been consistently monitoring him and seeking additional evidence using intelligence sources.

 According to the spokesperson, military intelligence was always aware that Sinwar was moving between Khan Yunis and Rafah, despite rumors suggesting that he had fled to Egypt. 

 "After his elimination, there are those trying to restore his honor. Sinwar hid and fled while the war often took place near and above him. While IDF commanders fought on the front lines, Hamas operatives acted, with their leader and other commanders also hiding and doing everything possible to escape."

The bunker contained multiple bottles of cologne, hygiene supplies, and even a private shower. According to an IDF soldier giving the tour of the bunker, Sinwar's personal quarters included a large safe filled with millions of Israeli shekels.
