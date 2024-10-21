Row after Assam Rifles stops Mizoram min convoy





Power and electricity minister F Rodingliana's convoy was allegedly stopped by Assam Rifles personnel during a routine check recently, sparking a row.





Ministers, opposition MLAs, political parties and a student body accused the paramilitary force of not honouring the standard protocol and showing no respect to the elected public representative.





The Assam Rifles denied the allegations, describing them as attempts to malign the image of the country's oldest paramilitary force.





"Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is now camping in Delhi, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss the matter with them," the leader who is also a state minister said on condition of anonymity.





Meanwhile, Mizoram home minister K Sapdanga issued a statement extending solidarity to minister F Rodingliana.





The meeting of ministers at the state home minister's office on Monday termed the incident "unfortunate", the statement issued by Sapdanga said. -- PTI

