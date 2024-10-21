RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


RG Kar: Junior doctors meet Mamata Banerjee

October 21, 2024  17:15
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
RG Kar impasse: A meeting between Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and junior doctors begins at the state secretariat, Nabanna. A live streaming of the meeting is being allowed. 

At least 17 junior doctors left for Nabanna to meet Mamata Banerjee over their various demands as their hunger strike continues.

Dr Aqeeb Ashraf, a junior doctor says, "We are going there with our demands and hope that our demands are agreed to so that it leads to the beginning of reforms in the health system."

Junior doctors in Kolkata are on a fast unto death for justice in the incident of the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar hospital.

At the beginning, 11 junior doctors were on a fast-unto-death.

The doctors are also demanding an improvement in their security at the hospitals and immediate removal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam.

Their other demands include the establishment of a centralised referral system for hospitals and medical colleges, the implementation of a bed vacancy monitoring system, and the formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions such as CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms at workplace.

They are also demanding increased police protection in hospitals, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for doctors, nurses, and other healthcare work.
