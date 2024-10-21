RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


On Modi-Xi meeting at BRICS, China says...

October 21, 2024  16:43
China's Foreign Ministry on Monday parried questions on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia this week. 

 "We will keep you posted if anything comes up," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said while replying to a question at a media briefing in Beijing. Both Modi and Xi are attending the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, which begins Tuesday.

 Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kazan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in New Delhi on Monday that Indian and Chinese negotiators have reached an agreement on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. There was no reaction in Beijing to the agreement announced by Misri. The ties between India and China nosedived following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. 

 China last Friday announced that Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in Russia, where he will work with other parties to open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity. BRICS originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates have been admitted as new members. 

 The theme of this year's Summit is Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security. -- PTI
