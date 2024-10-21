RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Omar Abdullah retains family stronghold Ganderbal

October 21, 2024  16:09
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacates Budgam assembly segment, retains family stronghold of Ganderbal. The newly elected members of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly were administered oath on Monday by pro-tem speaker Mubarak Gul, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah taking the pledge in the Kashmiri language. 

 The 54-year-old Leader of the House was the first MLA to be administered the oath. Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah and his British wife Mollie Abdullah, had often faced criticism for not being able to speak his native language. While the third generation politician from the Abdullah family is fluent in English , his fluency in vernaculars like Hindi, Urdu and Kashmiri was poor at the start of his political career in the late 1990s.

 However, during his first tenure as chief minister from 2009 to 2014, Omar Abdullah took lessons to improve his speaking skills in these three languages. And on Monday, he took the oath as MLA in Kashmiri. 
