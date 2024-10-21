RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha-Bengal braces for severe cyclonic storm

October 21, 2024  09:39
File pic
File pic
The cyclonic circulation over the Andaman sea on Monday intensified into a low-pressure area and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm by October 23, the IMD said. 

 The India Meteorological Department in a special message said Sunday's upper air cyclonic circulation over North Andaman Sea and adjoining Bay of Bengal has formed a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea in the early morning. 

 "It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by October 22 morning and into a cyclonic storm by October 23, over east-central Bay of Bengal," the IMD said. 

 The system is very likely to move northwestwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts by October 24 morning, it said. PTI
