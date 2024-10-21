Mamata urges junior docs to end fast, rejects demand to remove health secy





The two sides discussed various demands of the medics including the prevailing "threat culture' at state-run hospitals.





The meeting, held on the 17th day of a fast unto death by a section of protesting doctors, was streamed Live for the first time from the state secretariat Nabanna.





At the meeting, Banerjee repeatedly urged the junior doctors to end their fast, stating that most of their demands had been addressed, while rejecting the one for removing the state health secretary.





"At RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, several junior doctors and medical students were suspended without following proper procedures and rules. How can these students or resident doctors be suspended just on the basis of complaints? Who gave the college authorities the right to take such a step without informing the state government? Is this not a threat culture?' the chief minister asked. -- PTI

The talks between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors to resolve the impasse stemming from the rape and murder of a medic at RG Kar Medical Hospital was held for nearly two hours on Monday evening.